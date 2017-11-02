Comical explanation revealed as Fellaini is ‘spotted’ in Istanbul hotel

Manchester United were left fearful Maraoune Fellaini was closing on a move to Besiktas – but his mystery appearance in Turkey has a rather comical explanation.

BesiktasTalk Twitter account claimed Turkish publication Milliyet reported the Manchester United man was in Turkey talking over a January move to Besiktas.

With the Belgium midfielder falling out of contract next summer, Fellaini is eligible to discuss a free transfer move overseas from January 1 – and the video below appeared to show Fellaini, who is currently injured, in the Swisshotel in the Turkish city.

However, it turns out it was actually Fellaini’s twin brother Mansour – with a remarkably similar afro – was snapped in a hotel reception in Turkey, sparking a frenzy of tweets on social media.

Fellaini, who is sidelined with a knee problem, has become a key performer for Jose Mourinho and in the summer the United boss was adamant the Belgium enforcer would not be sold.

“It’s easier for Galatasaray to get me than Marouane,” Mourinho said in July.

“He is too important to me. No chance.”

Fellaini hasn’t appeared for United since picking up a knee injury on duty for Belgium against Bosnia and Herzegovina on October 9, but he is expected to return in the next week.

Galatasaray and Besiktas have both been rumoured to be tracking the 29-year-old, whose contract is up in June 2018.

When the midfielder signed from Everton on the final day of the summer transfer window in 2013, he agreed a four-year deal with the option of a further year. That option was taken up, tying him to Old Trafford until next summer, but he is free to talk to interested parties from January and he would be eligible for a free transfer.