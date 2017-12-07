Comical moment as Coutinho is interrupted by ‘Barcelona’ phone call

Liverpool’s hat-trick hero Philippe Coutinho had his post-match interview for Norwegian TV on Wednesday night interrupted by a phone call.

The Brazilian star was understandably in high demand by the media after scoring his first ever Liverpool hat-trick in their 7-0 drubbing of Spartak Moscow at Anfield.

Coutinho, stood alongside Anfield legend Jamie Carragher, was doing a piece for Viasport, with former Premier League striker-turned TV pundit Jan Aage Fjortoft.

But legendary defender Carragher made a rookie error by leaving his mobile on loud and a phone call caused an embarrassing delay to proceedings.

Carragher shook his head at the mistake while Fjortoft, trying to make light of the situation, turned to Coutinho and said ‘it’s Barcelona’.

The La Liga giants made three bids to sign the Brazilian over the summer, with their final offer of £118million being waved away by Liverpool.

The player remains high up on their wanted list and his hat-trick on Wednesday will have given them a timely reminder about why they are so keen to bring him to the Nou Camp.

Thankfully from a Liverpool point of view, Coutinho didn’t say anything to Fjortoft’s quip as the Brazilian once again underlined his importance to the Reds.