Compensation disagreement delaying Mourinho’s reunion with former club

Real Madrid may be forced to delay the appointment of Jose Mourinho due to an issue regarding his Man Utd compensation, according to reports.

Reports on Tuesday claimed that Mourinho was ready to join Real Madrid if they offered him assurances in the transfer market, including a new centre-back signing.

Julen Lopetegui was dismissed in October after just 14 games in charge, the last of which saw Real thrashed 5-1 by Barcelona in the El Clasico, before he was replaced by Santiago Solari.

However, Real are now a huge 10 points behind leaders Barca in the La Liga table and the draw to Villarreal and loss to Real Sociedad in their last two outings has put pressure on Solari.

The Sun claims that Real president Florentino Perez wants Mourinho and has made contact with the ex-Chelsea boss over a return.

The Portuguese coach was sacked by United in December following a poor start in the Premier League amid poor squad harmony.

The report continues by saying Mourinho has rejected four jobs, including a return to Portuguese top-flight side Benfica, since his departure from Old Trafford.

Mourinho is ‘due a £15million settlement’ from the Red Devils, meaning he cannot accept a contract at another club until that is finalised.

The newspaper adds ‘his agent Jorge Mendes has asked for a meeting with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to sort out the final details.