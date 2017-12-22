Complicated 3-way deal that could see Spurs land £55m Suarez

Tottenham are reported to have contacted Barcelona about a deal to sign Luis Suarez – but the potential transfer would only go through if a number of factors came to light first.

The former Liverpool favourite moved to the Nou Camp in the summer of summer of 2014 for a fee of £64.98 million (€82.3 million). He has since scored 130 goals in 168 appearances for the club – yet the Uruguayan still finds himself subject to claims he could be sold should Antoine Griezmann arrive from Atletico Madrid.

Barca are reported to have opened talks with Griezmann over a €100million move to the Nou Camp, though their alleged approach to the player has brought a complaint from Atleti to FIFA over tapping up.

However, it’s believed Griezmann favours a move to Barcelona ahead of rival interest from Manchester United – and should the France forward make the switch, it’s believed the Catalans would look to offset some of their outlay by making Suarez available for around £55million.

And Don Balon claims Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has made a tentative approach to Barcelona over the possible deal, with the Spanish publication claiming the 30-year-old could be brought to the club as a marquee signing ahead of their return to White Hart Lane.

However, Don Balon believe Spurs would only push through a deal to sign Suarez if Harry Kane left the north London side. The England striker has been touted as a summer transfer target for Real Madrid, with the European champions said to be prepared to spend £150million to bring Kane to the Bernabeu.

The loss of Kane would leave a huge hole in attack for Spurs to fill, but the possible arrival of the 2014 PFA Player of the Year Suarez, who scored 82 goals in 133 appearances for the Reds during his time at Anfield, would not be a bad replacement.

