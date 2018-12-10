Compromise reached as Mourinho gets green light for January transfer

Manchester United have given Jose Mourinho the green light to sign a defender next month, with a report claiming a No.1 target has emerged.

Ed Woodward has apparently given Mourinho the go ahead to strengthen his back four after conceding 26 goals in 16 Premier League games – the most in the top-half of the table.

The Sun claim Mourinho and his agent Jorge Mendes held talks with United executive vice chairman Woodward last week to draw up a plan for the January transfer window.

Mourinho’s top target is understood to be Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, but the report claims Woodward has blocked that because the centre-back will cost around £90million.

Instead a compromise has been struck and Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld – a player Mourinho wanted in the summer – is now believed to be top of their list.

The 29-year-old Belgium international is out of contract next summer and United want to pay around £40million to get him on board.

Last week the Daily Record claims United were lining up a move for Porto centre-back Eder Militao.

The Brazil international has a release clause of around £45million in his contract though and it’s though Alderweireld is believed to be a better proposition.

The Spurs man is seen at Old Trafford as a man who would not need long to get up to speed and would drastically improve a leaky United rearguard.

The report does go on to say that the decision to invest in a defender “is seen as a necessary action to improve results short term rather than a vote of confidence in their embattled manager”.

Mourinho’s position is believed to be under review, but a decision is not expected to be made by the United hierarchy until next summer with Mauricio Pochettino understood to be in the Old Trafford frame.