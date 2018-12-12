Concern for Klopp as Liverpool discover extent of Matip injury

Liverpool defender Joel Matip faces up to six weeks out after suffering a fractured collarbone.

The 27-year-old sustained the injury in the closing moments of Tuesday night’s 1-0 Champions League victory over Napoli and will now undergo surgery.

Matip had started the Reds’ last three matches but now faces a spell on the sidelines.

He landed awkwardly following an aerial challenge as Liverpool secured a place in the last 16.

An update from the Reds said: “Matip was taken to hospital following the fixture and further assessment deemed an operation is required.

“Early indications suggest the centre-back is facing a spell of up to six weeks out of action, though that is dependent on how Matip responds to his treatment and rehabilitation programmes.”

Liverpool are already without fellow defender Joe Gomez, who is out with a fractured leg.