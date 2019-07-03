Anthony Martial is reportedly concerned that he could be fazed out of the first-team picture at Manchester United this season, amid claims he is the subject of a firm approach from PSG.

The France forward only signed a new five-year contract to stay at the club in January, with the new deal pocketing the France forward a tidy £250,000 a week.

However, his long-term future at Old Trafford was cast into some doubt by Gary Neville after the Sky Sports pundit named Martial as one of three players incapable of following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s instructions as United’s results dipped under the Norwegian in the closing weeks of the season.

“I look at Romelu Lukaku, I look at Alexis Sanchez who looks like his legs are struggling, I look at Anthony Martial, who plays in fits and starts.

“You think about the amount of runs [Sadio] Mane and [Mohamed] Salah make from those wide positions through full-backs and centre-backs.

“Martial doesn’t do that, Martial likes to play when he wants to play when he gets the ball. I don’t see him running without the ball anywhere near as much as he should do.”

Martial has also been mentioned as a possible makeweight in any United swoop for West Ham defender Issa Diop, with reports last month suggesting the Hammers would consider the offer of the French forward in a swap deal for the £70m-rated centre-half.

However, it seems a move to the London Stadium is of little interest to Martial, with reports on Wednesday claiming the 23-year-old is the subject of fresh interest from both Inter Milan and PSG. Of the two, it’s claimed PSG are ready to make a firm move to bring the player back to Ligue 1, amid ongoing doubts surrounding the future of Neymar.

As such, The Sun claims Martial is seeking assurances over his role in the United side under Solskjaer and amid claims he could be forced to undergo a reduced role in the side next season.

A United source told The Sun: “Anthony has been worried about where the land lies and wants a sit-down.

“We know he had a poor season by his high standards but there is something about him for sure.

“Ole has him down as a big part of his plans but Anthony just wants to know if there has been a shift in attitude.”

The improved contract Martial penned earlier this year certainly played a part in Marcus Rashford’s negotiations as the Wythenshawe-born forward signed his own new £250,000 a week deal this week.

