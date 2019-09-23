Concerned Solskjaer lists two Man Utd weaknesses letting them down

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists his young Manchester United squad have the stomach for a fight, but are letting themselves down in their “decision making and execution”.

United slipped to a demoralising 2-0 defeat at West Ham, stretching their winless run on the road to seven Premier League matches.

They also face an anxious wait for the results of a scan on Marcus Rashford’s groin after their last striker standing limped off.

It was a lifeless display at the London Stadium, but Solskjaer maintained: “It’s a good group to work with, they are determined.

“Sometimes along the road you’re going to hit some bumps. This group is determined, they showed the desire we want. There’s a good atmosphere in the dressing room and they’ve got their focus right.

“This group want to do what we are trying to do, we are working in training. There are key moments in games that can tip games in our favour.”

Listing what aspects of their play in particular were letting them down, Solskjaer highlighted two major weaknesses at present.

“It might be a bad decision on a pass. But the attitude and desire is there. That’s not the problem, it’s the quality in our decision making and execution.”

Reflecting on the loss, the United manager continued: “I’m very disappointed. You’re always disappointed when you lose games. This was a game that we could have won. Going home tonight we’ll go through the game again. At the moment we’re just all very flat.

“Key moments went against us. They had some great finishes. We just didn’t have the quality when we had those big moments. In the Premier League if you don’t take them you won’t get any points. It tipped in their favour and we just have to accept that.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t win today, but apart from that I’m being very positive. I’ve said many times that there will be highs and lows. We’ve had some highs along the way, today we just have to accept we got no points and look forward to next week.”

