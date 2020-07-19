Worries over Bielsa methods prompt Leeds to go big on summer deals

Leeds could be in for a busy summer of transfers, with the club reportedly against the idea of mid-season additions.

The Elland Road hierarchy reportedly have major question marks over whether it makes any sense for the club to sign players mid-way through a season under Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds secured promotion back to the English top flight for the first time in 16 years on Friday after West Brom lost. Bielsa’s men were also crowned champions when Brentford were beaten by Stoke on Saturday.

And the Whites boss is expected to be handed significant funds to strengthen his squad this summer.

However, The Atheltic reports that people at the club have concerns that mid-season signings are pointless under Bielsa. That is because of the rigorous physical demands he asks of his players.

Striker Jean-Kevin Augustin was signed on loan from RB Leipzig in the January window. But he failed to start a single game for the Whites, being struck down by injury after three substitute appearances.

The Frenchman may permanently move to Elland Road this summer however due to an obligation-to-buy clause.

Augustin’s loan spell ended before Leeds were promoted but Leipzig insist they are owed around £18million for the 23-year-old.

For their part, Leeds are trying to get out of any deal. But the report adds that powerbrokers at the club are debating the point of signing players who do not get the benefit of a full pre-season under their head coach.

That means the bulk, if not all, of Leeds’ business will likely be done in the summer.

Leeds chief executive reveals Bielsa talks imminent

Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear has revealed that the club will enter contract talks with Marcelo Bielsa straight away.

Chief executive Angus Kinnear told the Yorkshire Evening Post he was due to hold talks with director of football Victor Orta, owner Andrea Radrizzani and Bielsa next week.

“Victor, Andrea and I will be straight in with Marcelo next week, talking about plans for next season. Exactly as we did at the start of this season,” he said. Read more…