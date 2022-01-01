Nottingham Forest have become ‘increasingly confident’ in securing the signing of AFC Bournemouth captain Steve Cook.

Cook, 30, has made over 350 appearances throughout his career with The Cherries. However, the experienced centre back has fallen out of favour at the club, with Gary Cahill and Lloyd Kelly being the preferred starters. Now, promotion-pushing Forest are expected to secure his signature this January.

The Nottingham Post have reported that Forest are keen to get the deal across the line as soon as possible.

QPR, who are also pushing for a play-off spot, have also been looking into the availability of Cook.

But the accomplished defender is expected to pick Forest over other Championship clubs.

Having joined Bournemouth in 2012 from Brighton, Cook has enjoyed five seasons inside the top flight.

Yet with only three appearances this campaign, it is apparent his story with The Cherries is approaching an end.

With great leadership qualities, Cook will be an influential figure at Forest for youngsters such as Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna.

And with the transfer window now in full swing, it will be interesting to see if, and how quickly, Forest can acquire his services.

Keinan Davis joins Forest on loan

Aston Villa forward Keinan Davis has joined Forest on loan.

The 23-year-old has made just one Premier League appearance so far this campaign.

Now, Steven Gerrard has agreed to loan out the Englishman until the end of the season.

Davis will wear the number nine shirt during his time on Trentside.

