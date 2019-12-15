Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has sent a message to those who doubted his credentials to manage Manchester United, insisting he ‘can hold his own against the very best’.

The Norwegian celebrates a year in the hotseat on Thursday having been initially brought in as interim successor to Jose Mourinho, and having since earned a contract to summer 2022.

After a brilliant start at Old Trafford – Solskjaer won 14 of his first 19 games in charge – life has been far trickier of late and he’s been the subject of intense speculation around his future amid what had been the club’s worst start to a season in 31 years.

However, after a brilliant week saw wins over first Tottenham and then, perhaps most significantly, away at Manchester City, United then thrashed AZ Alkmaar and now face struggling Everton on Sunday knowing a win can cut the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea to just two points.

And after reflecting on their run of good form, Solskjaer had a strong message for those who doubted he was good enough.

“I always had the belief that I could manage this club,” he said. “I wouldn’t have taken the job if I had felt I couldn’t do it because I owe Manchester United honesty.

“Football wise, I think I can hold my own when it comes to tactics and stuff, but I have a great staff to help me. It’s not all about me.

“I’m so glad I’ve got Michael Carrick, Mike Phelan and Kieran McKenna and I think I make them feel that I can do the job here and that’s happening.

“That’s why I was never afraid of not being able to handle this. I always knew I could.

“It’s about treating people the right way and, for me, managing United is treating the staff, the players, anyone the same.

“It doesn’t matter which club I’m at that’s just my personality.”

With the feel-good factor now back at Old Trafford, Thursday’s 4-0 win over Alkmaar also indicated the club are heading in the right direction.

Solskjaer added: “I’d been watching [the team under Mourinho]. I had a clear idea of what a United team should look like. I have been part of a United team and I wanted to go back to our traditions of attacking.

“Quick, attacking football with pace, power, and ­personalities out there. And that is what we are doing. I can see fruits of what we’re doing. The seeds we’re laying are starting to pop up.”

Solskjaer, meanwhile, is reported to have made a mad dash to Europe this week to secure the €20m signing of a prime January transfer target.