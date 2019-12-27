Tottenham are to recall United States defender Cameron Carter-Vickers from his loan spell at Stoke next week, it has been revealed.

The 21-year-old joined the Potters on a season-long deal in August but the Premier League club have decided to end the arrangement early.

Carter-Vickers, who spent last season at Swansea, has made 15 appearances for Stoke this term and it is likely he will be moved on elsewhere after a period of training under the watchful eye of new manager Jose Mourinho.

His spell at the Bet365 Stadium will now officially end on January 2.

Stoke wrote on Twitter: “The club would like to take this opportunity to thank Cameron for his efforts and wish him every success for the future.”

Carter-Vickers is the second player Spurs have recalled from a Championship loan ahead of the January window in a matter of days after the club also brought an early end to Jack Clarke’s spell back with former club Leeds.

Clarke, who impressed for United with 22 Championship appearances, was signed by Spurs for £9m in the summer.

Tottenham sent the 19-year-old back out on loan to Marcelo Bielsa’s side in July, initially for the season, but he has managed only 19 minutes of Championship action this term.

Those minutes came in a substitute appearance against Luton Town last month and, according to reports on Boxing Day, Spurs had decided that remaining frozen out of Bielsa’s team is worse for his development.

And confirmation of his recall by Tottenham came through on Friday afternoon, with the Championship promotion hopefuls tweeting:

📰 #LUFC can confirm Jack Clarke has been recalled from his loan spell by parent club Tottenham Hotspur and will return to North London in January — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 27, 2019

The teeanger will reportedly work with Mourinho for a period before looking for another loan deal to see out the season, expected to again be in the Championship.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are reported to have made a sensational offer to Real Madrid to bring back Gareth Bale to north London.