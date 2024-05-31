Confirmed: Ipswich Town launch formal Omari Hutchinson bid as Chelsea stance on sale emerges

Omari Hutchinson will be the subject of an Ipswich Town bid

Ipswich Town have launched a formal offer for the services of Chelsea winger Omari Hutchinson, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Hutchinson saw Chelsea exercise an option to extend his current deal with his contract said to be entering its final year earlier this week.

Chelsea are understood to have exercised the option sometime before Hutchinson’s contract ticked into what would have been its final year.

That extension is no guarantee that Hutchinson will stay at Chelsea but it might help the London club drive up the asking price for the 20-year-old winger.

However, Chelsea will need to offload players before they can think about any recruitment and Hutchinson is one of a small group of talents that are generating interest that could result in a sale.

Hutchinson became a fast fan favourite during a loan spell at Ipswich Town last season playing an integral role in the Tractor Boys’ successful push for promotion.

After helping Kieran McKenna’s side secure promotion he would be set for an important role with the Suffolk side should Chelsea agree to let him leave Stamford Bridge.

Hutchinson is a highly-rated talent but would struggle to command regular games for the Blues next season regardless of who the manager will be.

Ipswich Town had their own coaching doubts but it now seems that McKenna decision to remain committed to the club could be an extra selling point on agreeing a deal from the player’s point of view.

Chelsea and Ipswich Town have gone back and forth over Hutchinson with the latter keen to secure a permanent move in the next transfer window.

It has also been posited that Hutchinson might be allowed to go out on loan to Ipswich Town again this season with the club then compelled to pay the £25m asking price that Chelsea are believed to be asking for if they retain their Premier League status.

Ipswich Town to bid for Omari Hutchinson

However, our transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan has had it confirmed to him that Ipswich Town are now set to make a formal bid for Hutchinson in the coming days with an offer of at least £20m thought to be enough to secure talks over a move for the player.

Hutchinson’s Championship form has not gone unnoticed abroad with Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart also sniffing around although the German club are said to be unwilling to pay his asking price.

Stuttgart have reportedly lodged a query with Chelsea regarding the availability of Hutchinson for a season-long loan in Germany.

Hutchinson is a big fan of Ipswich Town manager McKenna, labelling the guru a tactical genius.

“Tactically, he is just a genius,” Hutchinson said after his loan spell at Ipswich.

“I have improved a lot since I came here. Him, his coaching staff, and the other players have all improved me. In the attacking third, he has just told me to be free, to do what I am best at – ‘Go at players, that is why we signed you’.”

