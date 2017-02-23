Title-winning boss Ranieri sacked by struggling Leicester

Claudio Ranieri, who guided Leicester to an astonishing Premier League title just nine months ago, has been sacked, the club have confirmed.

With the Foxes hovering just one point above the relegation zone, the Italian was relieved of his duties after the team returned home from Wednesday night’s 2-1 Champions League defeat to Sevilla.

In announcing Ranieri’s departure, the club paid tribute to his achievements as the club’s “most successful…manager of all time” but said their perilous league position required action.

Last season, Leicester defied 5000-1 odds to lift the Premier League trophy just one season after a late escape from relegation under Nigel Pearson.

But this season the Foxes have been thoroughly unable to replicate such form, and the problems have grown in recent weeks.

They have not tasted victory in their last nine outings, since a 2-1 away win at Everton in the FA Cup on January 7, with their last league victory a 1-0 win over West Ham on December 31.

Assistant manager Craig Shakespeare and Mike Stowell will take interim charge ahead of Monday’s match against Liverpool.

The Leicester statement in full: