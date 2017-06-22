Confirmed: Liverpool seal £34.3m deal for star Salah

Liverpool have made a significant splash in the transfer market after confirming they have completed a deal for Roma winger Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt international has signed a five-year contract for a fee Press Association Sport understands is in the region of 39million euros, including add-ons, and the current exchange rate means that would work out at £34.3million – a sum just not quite enough to break the club-record £35million paid to Newcastle for Andy Carroll in January 2011.

Salah was a long-term target of the club, who previously tried to sign him three years ago when they were pipped by Chelsea, and current manager Jurgen Klopp was keen to add more pace to his side.

The club had a £28million offer turned down earlier this month but after finalising terms with the Serie A club on Wednesday, Salah travelled to Merseyside to complete his medical and sign his contract.