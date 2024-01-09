‘Confirmed!’ – Man Utd transfer to be completed ‘probably today’ as Ten Hag gets his way

Jadon Sancho is reportedly set to re-join Borussia Dortmund on a six-month loan, with months of speculation to finally come to an end.

The 23-year-old winger moved to Old Trafford in the summer of 2021 in a transfer that set the Red Devils back a huge £73m fee.

However, Sancho hasn’t featured in a competitive match since August after a fallout with Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag and the manager has been looking for ways to offload him.

Dortmund have been the favourites to secure Sancho’s signature for the past few weeks, despite the German club running into problems in negotiations with the Red Devils.

It now seems Ten Hag has got his wish, with Sancho’s loan move back to Dortmund now ‘almost a done deal,’ per reports.

Sancho has made 82 appearances in total for Man Utd, netting 12 goals and making six assists in the process.

Sancho could leave Man Utd ‘today’

According to Bundesliga transfer expert Florian Plettenberg, Sancho will ‘probably’ complete his loan move to Dortmund ‘today.’

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Plettenberg wrote: “Sancho: NOW it’s almost a DONE DEAL – Total agreement between Dortmund & Man Utd is on the verge to be finalized – probably today!

“Only small details have to be clarified. Sancho will join Dortmund on a six-month loan! Exclusive news confirmed!”

Sancho spent the first four years of his senior career with Dortmund and during this period, was considered to be one of the best young wingers in the world.

The talented attacker played 137 times for the German giants, scoring 50 times and laying on 67 assists. That was the form that earned him his first call-up to the England squad in 2018, as well as his big-money move to Old Trafford.

With that in mind, a return to Dortmund could prove to be the best thing to help Sancho get his career back on track.

The loan move could also be a positive for Man Utd if he rediscovers his previous form in the Bundesliga, as then they will be able to demand a much bigger transfer fee for a permanent sale at the end of the season.

