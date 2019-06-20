Conflicting reports detail why Man Utd will beat Liverpool to midfielder

Liverpool have ruled themselves out of a summer move for Sporting CP star Bruno Fernandes, according to the latest reports.

Fernandes scored or assisted 50 goals in 53 appearances this season in the Primeira Liga – and has an €80m (£71m) exit clause in his contract which is attracting interest from a number of top clubs.

The playmaker has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to freshen up his midfield.

However, it has also been claimed that Liverpool have made a £40m offer for Fernandes and have strong hopes they can cash in on United’s dalliance.

According to recent reports though, Fernandes’ agent has held talks with Sporting over his client’s future and is apparently set on taking his client to Old Trafford.

There have been some developments in the situation, with the London Evening Standard claiming that Klopp has no interest in a move for the former Sampdoria man.

Despite the fact Xherdan Shaqiri faces an uncertain future at Anfield, the German seems to be targeting other areas to improve a squad which won the Champions League and missed out on the title on the last game of the season.

Meanwhile, the Correio da Manha (via Sport Witness) claims that Liverpool are refusing to go beyond the £40million they have offered for Fernandes.

That refusal to budge on their valuation of Fernandes could be a huge boost for United, despite suggestions Rafael Camacho could be used in a deal if Liverpool need to add more value to a deal.

