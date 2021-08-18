Confusion reigns as Brighton ‘rubbing hands together’ over LaLiga target

Getafe are refusing to budge on their valuation of left-back Marc Cucurella with Brighton thought to be closely monitoring the situation in Madrid.

The Seagulls have been linked with the 23-year-old for some time but are not alone. Barcelona, Chelsea, and Burnley have been mentioned in connection with the former Barcelona youth star. Atletico Madrid also showed an interest and were thought to be leading the race for his signature.

Last month, he seemed to suggest that he was more than content to continue his career with Azulones.

“I am fine at Getafe. It’s true that any player likes to play in Europe. But I am super and happy, we have a new project with new signings,” he said. “I do not like to speak about this as have a contract and it’s not the time. I should not think about anything else aside from the games (Olympics) and I want to be relaxed.”

However, rumours of the Seagulls’ interest will not go away. Graham Potter’s side have already forked out around £20m for midfielder Enock Mwepu.

And they will need to come up with around £15.4 if they want to get a deal over the line for Cucurella. Club president Angel Torres is playing hardball over the fee involved.

There has been no word from Brighton on whether they are set to make an offer.

Cucurella action sparks transfer frenzy

News that the Catalan might be about to depart reached fever pitch on Tuesday. He walked out on an open training session in full view of the media.

But reporter Gemma Santos told listeners to Cadena Cope radio (via The Argus) the official explanation.

“They are rubbing their hands together in Brighton, for example, as to whether it indicates an imminent departure for Cucu over there, that Getafe had accepted an offer,” she said.

“The club have informed us officially he trained but is doing preventative work. Remember he hardly had any holidays.

“He went to the Olympics and then, in a mutual decision with the club, decided to return very quickly to work with Getafe.”

Cucurella has been an important member of the Getafe side in recent years. He can play in a more advanced role on the left or as a full-back.

And, with 37 LaLiga appearances in each of the past two seasons, it is clear why the club want him to stay.

Santos added: “Remember – Angel Torres’s stance in respect of the future of Cucurella: For Cucu to go, pay the 18 million (euros) release clause or he doesn’t leave. That is what Angel Torres says.”

