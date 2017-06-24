Confusion over Matic as report claims United switch targets

Manchester United are yet to agree personal terms with Nemanja Matic over a move from Chelsea to Old Trafford, according to the latest report.

The 28-year-old has been strongly linked with a £20million reunion with former Blues boss Jose Mourinho over recent weeks, with the United chief looking to add a defensive midfielder to his ranks.

And on Friday, the Manchester Evening News claimed that the deal was close to being finalised with personal terms agreed between United and Matic, with Chelsea set to replace the Serbian with Monaco star Tiemoue Bakayoko.

However, those claims have been rejected by the Daily Telegraph, who claim a club source has denied terms have been agreed between Matic and United.

Furthermore, the paper suggests Fabinho looks a far more likely midfield arrival, with the Monaco player outlining his admiration for the club on Friday.

“It’s a tempting invitation,” the 23-year-old Brazilian, who can also play at right-back is reported to have said about the prospect of joining United.

“I would first talk to my agent, Monaco too, to decide everything right. But it’s a great club, sure enough I would think well about it.”