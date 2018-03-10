Confusion reigns over reported new Liverpool deal for Firmino

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is yet to agree a new contract with the club, despite claims the Brazilian is ready to commit to a new five-year deal.

The former Hoffenheim forward has made himself undroppable for the Reds this season and it was no surprise to see Jurgen Klopp claim recently that Liverpool should make a new deal for the Brazilian one of their priorities this summer.

Firmino has scored 22 goals in 38 appearances this season and reports on Friday night suggested the Reds had finalised a new five-year deal for the player, worth an estimated £150,000 a week net with a series of incentives added in around the number of goals he scores for the club.

However, the initial report was quickly downplayed with our sources claiming that while talks are scheduled to talk place shortly, there is yet to any news of a new agreement between player and club.

This was further substantiated by a number of tweets quickly denying the initial report.

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but Firmino hasn’t agreed a new contract, be careful which bullshit accounts you choose to believe. Talk about putting 2+2 and getting 5. Absolute nonsense again from you know who. — Andy Heaton (@Andrew_Heaton) March 9, 2018

Firmino is contracted to Liverpool until the summer of 2020 and talks over an extension are expected to take place at the end of the season with an announcement over a new deal tipped to arrive before the player embarks on World Cup action with Brazil in Russia this summer.

Klopp, however, is clearly keen to ensure his star man is rewarded for his fine form, saying last month: “It is very important for both sides. I think everything we are doing, the way we play, the way we give him the opportunity constantly to play – he deserves that,” Klopp said.

“He deserves that because his work-rate is outstanding but it helped him a lot to step up. He became a different player here.

“It is important to keep these players who are at a good age and when there is still space for improvement. There is no doubt we want to do that. You can imagine we try to do that. But they all have contracts. It’s not that their contracts are ending in the summer.”

Since arriving from Hoffenheim for £29million in the summer of 2015, Firmino has scored 45 goals in 128 appearances for the club, with this season easily his most prolific yet.

