Leeds United are reported to have submitted a hefty transfer bid to sign Nahitan Nandez – despite claims over the weekend that the Whites were not in the market for the Cagliari midfielder.

The Whites concluded a brilliant first season back in the Premier League by securing a ninth-placed finish. That has left fans dreaming of what the club will do in the summer as they look to bridge that gap between themselves and the European places. And the signing of a new left-back and a new top-class midfielder appear top of Victor Orta’s wishlist.

The need to bolster their midfield is an obvious one. Stuart Dallas has impressed in that role and swept the board at their player of the season awards. However, Leeds have looked light in that area whenever talisman Kalvin Phillips has been absent.

Bielsa’s side picked up just six points up from a possible 27 in his absence in 2020/21.

Leeds therefore have been looking for a player who not just covers for Phillips, but also someone who compliments him. One star who has been linked is Nandez. He was mentioned as a target for Leeds and Bielsa all the way back in 2019.

Reports last week stated the Whites were ready to launch a club-record bid to bring Nandez to Elland Road.

However, this claim was strongly dismissed by LeedsLive over the weekend. They stated the midfielder was not close to Leeds, nor was on the club’s wanted list.

Nonetheless, La Nouva Sardegna are convinced Nandez is on Leeds’ radar. Furthermore, they state United have seen an approach for the Uruguayan midfielder already fall short.

June 28 Transfer Chatter - Manchester United begin French midfielder talks, England starlet's new contract and Manchester City to move for Barcelona forward. Manchester United will open talks with one of the world's most exciting youngsters, England star to fend off interest with new contract and Manchester City could sign a forward from Barcelona to replace Sergio Aguero, all in today's transfer chatter.

The Sardinian paper claims Leeds have offered €15m for a one-season loan deal, which would contain an obligation-to-buy clause for a further €15m and to make the move permanent a year from now.

They state that Cagliari chief Tommaso Giulini isn’t overly keen on that and has rejected Leeds’ advances. However, hope remains with the Serie A side informing Leeds they will accept payment of the €36m clause to be spread over two years.

Furthermore, La Nouva Sardegna believes the good relationship between Giulini and Radrizzani will soon see an agreement finalised.

A detailed look at Spain vs Croatia in the last-16 clash at Euro 2020

Leeds priortise Cunha deal

Leeds United have also reportedly stepped up talks to sign Matheus Cunha after Marcelo Bielsa made the Hertha Berlin striker a priority signing.

The Brazilian forward caught the eye this season with his standout performances in the Bundesliga. He scored eight goals and and assisted eight more in a standout season for the Bundesliga sides. As such, reports have claimed that Leeds have registered interest in signing him. However, the same claims have disagreed over his transfer fee.

The forward has four years remaining on his Hertha deal and the Bundesliga club would ideally like to keep him.

However, they would struggle to turn down a huge offer from Leeds. To that end, one report said Cunha would be available for €30million (£26million).

Sensing that opportunity, Brazilian website UOL claims Leeds have ‘intensified talks’ to land Cunha. They state that the forward is an ‘express wish’ for Leeds boss Bielsa and that they ‘don’t give up on his signing’.

READ MORE: Kalvin Phillips subject of curious Tottenham claim; admits Liverpool star surprise