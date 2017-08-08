Ripley ready to ‘fight’ for number one spot as he joins Burton on loan

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan with Oldham and played a key role as Latics escaped relegation from Sky Bet League One.

I’m delighted to have signed an extended contract with my hometown club and very grateful to have the chance to play in the Championship with Burton,” Ripley told mfc.co.uk.”I hope to be able to step up from League One and the good season I had with Oldham and prove I can play at a higher level, which is what I’ve always wanted to do.”Brewers boss Nigel Clough said on the club’s official website: “Connor gained good experience last year in League One.

“He’s 24, not an 18/19-year-old, and we think he will complement the other two keepers we have got.

“He will fight for the number one place with Stephen Bywater. There are no guarantees, he knows that, but he wants to play Championship football.”