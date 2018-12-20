Conor Coady reveals Liverpool influences ahead of Molineux clash

Wolves captain Conor Coady has revealed his influences from his time at Liverpool ahead of Friday night’s clash at Molineux.

The 25-year-old will take on the Reds for the first time in a league game since moving on from Anfield in 2014 and knows he faces a tough task.

Coady was a central midfielder during his time on Merseyside but is now an accomplished centre-back playing at the heart of Wolves’ three-man defence.

He will face the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino on Friday night, with Liverpool on top form and sitting top of the Premier League table after an unbeaten start to the season.

Coady grew up as a Liverpool fan but told the Express and Star in an interview ahead of the match that his loyalties have now completely changed: “My boys are obsessed with Ruben Neves!”

When asked who influenced him during his time at Anfield, Coady, who has faced and beaten the Reds in the FA Cup, replied: “It was always Gerrard and Carragher for me. Then Fernando Torres at his prime, Luis Suarez when he got a bit older.

“Gerrard and Carragher in particular were big influences on me, 100 per cent. I was lucky enough to train with them and watch them and follow them.

Steven Gerrard: Decision supported by Jamie Carragher

Steven Gerrard: Decision supported by Jamie Carragher

“They never missed a training session or shirked anything.

“It’s important you learn off those people as much as possible. Gerrard was more of a match-winner. Carragher, how he spoke and organised things around the training ground, it was great for me to learn from.

“They’d speak to you when they thought you could improve, saying I could do this or that better. It was the same with all the young lads.”