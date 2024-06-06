Conor Gallagher Exclusive: Improved Tottenham bid imminent as Chelsea stance becomes VERY clear

TEAMtalk have been told that Tottenham remain firmly in the mix to sign Conor Gallagher as Chelsea put their foot down over the player’s future this summer.

Spurs have had their sights set on Gallagher for over a year and still have him listed at the top of their targets during the summer transfer window.

And while Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid are both very keen, their interest has forced Tottenham to make a choice over their long-term target.

Sources state that they are preparing an offer for the midfielder and will challenge their rivals to his signature. There is interest in the move from the England international, however his ultimate desire is to stay at Chelsea.

That is not going to happen though as the Stamford Bridge board do not see him as part of their long-term plans and want to cash in to help them with their own transfer plans.

At the moment, they are looking to generate £50million from his sale but suitors believe there is a cheaper deal to be done.

Tottenham still pushing for cheaper Gallagher deal

Tottenham were close to landing him last summer and were hoping to get him for a fee of around £35 million, but any ideas of a transfer did not get far at that stage.

There is only one year left on the 24-year-old’s deal and that has made clubs believe that £40m should be more than enough to prize him away from their London rivals.

At this stage, Chelsea have not presented a new offer to the Englishman and have no plans to give him a new deal, which means they need to cash in this summer or risk losing him for nothing in 2025.

Gallagher was devastated to see Mauricio Pochettino leave the club and firmly believed he was the right man to lead this current side forward. He was also one of the major points of contention that lost the Argentinian his job, as Pochettino continues to be linked with Manchester United.

Pochettino had zero desire to sell Gallagher and believed he was key to building a successful squad that would challenge for the top four next season.

The board were never going to agree with this though and now the door is open for Tottenham to try and land a man they believe suits the Postecoglou system perfectly.

Indeed, Gallagher could be one of two midfielders brought in by the Spurs boss this summer, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso both expected to leave while there are also doubts over the futures of Yves Bissouma and Oliver Skipp in north London.