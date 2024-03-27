Consistent Barcelona ‘contact’ threatens to derail Arsenal, Chelsea moves for £43m winger

Nico Williams is said to be in regular contact with Barcelona

After his contract extension with Athletic Bilbao, contacts between Barcelona and Nico Williams have reportedly ‘not disappeared’ and they could have the advantage over Arsenal and Chelsea.

Williams has been a spectacular asset for Bilbao over the past couple of seasons. Last term, the winger notched nine goals and six assists in all competitions, and he’s currently on six goals and 13 assists this season.

His Copa del Rey form has been a sight to behold – the Spaniard has three goals and four assists in five games.

As a result of his top performances for his club, some big sides are looking into his signing.

Multiple Premier League clubs, such as: Arsenal, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Liverpool have been linked with Williams.

Very recently, the former pair have appeared to be the most serious about getting a deal over the line.

It’s said that Williams is “high up” on the list of wide men being targeted at the Emirates.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk sources have stated that Chelsea’s long-standing interest has seen them scout the winger on multiple occasions as late as they look to firm up their interest.

Barcelona in consistent ‘contact’ with Williams

Barcelona seem to have a chance of convincing the winger to join them, though.

According to Sport, ‘contacts’ with the winger since he penned his last contract extension in late 2023 ‘have not disappeared’ which suggests they have been ongoing during that time.

That extension also saw a £43million release clause inserted into Williams’ contract.

At the moment, it’s said Barca ‘cannot make a move’ but they ‘allow themselves the right to dream’.

And with multiple reports suggesting they’ll sell some big names this summer, they could fund the move for Williams.

Williams wants Barca

The Premier League sides currently seem to be behind Barca whether they can sign the winger or not, due to his desire to join and his relationship with some Barca stars.

Indeed, it’s said he ‘would be excited to wear Barca [colours]’ and he has ‘several friends’ at the club.

He reportedly has an ‘excellent relationship’ with Alejandro Balde, Pau Cubarsi and ‘especially’ Lamine Yamal.

Those factors will not allow Barca to sign Williams if they cannot afford him, but if they reach a point where that is possible, it seems they are ahead of any other interested clubs.

