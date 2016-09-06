Constant loan spells becoming tiresome, says Chelsea youngster

Brazilian youngster Lucas Piazon has spoken of his frustration at being constantly loaned out by Chelsea, saying he just wants a club he can call home.

Piazon joined Fulham this summer on a loan deal until January, which can be extended until the end of the season should the youngster impress with the Cottagers.

Piazon’s spell with the Londoners is his fifth loan away from Stamford Bridge, with the player also having spent time in Spain with Malaga, in Holland with Vitesse, in Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt and last season, at Reading.

But with Chelsea accused by some of stockpiling players, with the club having sent out 38 on loan this season, Piazon has revealed he is fed up with being shipped out to play for other clubs.

“I’m tired of moving abroad. One, two, three loans, maybe that’s enough. It’s time for me to stay somewhere for more than one year,” said Piazon.

“It makes no sense to go on loan all the time. It is not good for any player in my experience – or the experience of the other boys.

“I don’t see it as a positive thing any more. To be in a different place every year is not good for me at 22.

“It’s difficult to get a place in the team. They have their own players.

“You do your best, try to get a place in the squad, minutes on the pitch, score and create goals. That’s all you can do.”

Piazon was regarded as one of the hottest prospects in the world when he joined Chelsea as a teenager in 2012.

However, the Brazilian has revealed he has barely held a conversation with current coach Antonio Conte.

“We haven’t spoken much and we’ve said nothing about football,” he said.

“It’s difficult when there’s a big change. The Italian mentality is to train hard.

“They arrived and then went to Austria and then to the USA. The players have found the training tough but they’re enjoying it.”