Exclusive: Liverpool make contact with Chelsea linked defender in first step towards blockbuster summer deal

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Liverpool have made contact with the representatives of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi ahead of a potential move.

Another defensive partner for Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate is the top priority for the club, behind securing their replacement for Jurgen Klopp, who will leave Anfield at the end of the season.

The Reds are also looking to find a long-term replacement for Joel Matip, who is past his best and has struggled with injuries this term.

Liverpool been big admirers of Guehi for some time and TEAMtalk sources say they have now taken the first concrete step towards bringing him in.

The England international joined Crystal Palace from Chelsea in 2021 and has established himself as one of their most important players.

Guehi has made 22 Premier League appearances this season, helping his team to five clean sheets in the process.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Chelsea are also interested in re-signing Guehi, although their top defensive target is Sporting Lisbon star Ousmane Diomande.

Arsenal and Tottenham are also keen on the 23-year-old.

Liverpool make first move in race for Marc Guehi

Liverpool have contacted Guehi’s representatives as they aim to beat the competition to his signature this summer.

Crystal Palace are set to demand a high fee for the defender, though, so the Reds will have to put their money where their mouth is to secure a deal.

Reports suggest that the Eagles will be looking for a minimum of £50m for Guehi, who is under contract until 2026.

They have made it clear to the player’s suitors that they expect to receive their full valuation for the player in the event of a move away from Selhurst Park.

Guehi’s value could increase if he is included in the England squad for the upcoming European Championships, which is a possibility.

Guehi has missed Palace’s last five games with a knee injury but is expected to return to action in early April.

Liverpool will be keeping a close watch on the centre-backs performances as they seriously consider lodging a bid for him in the coming months.

TEAMtalk understands that a move to Merseyside would appeal to Guehi.

