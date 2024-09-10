Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth will need to overcome the challenge of Real Madrid if the Red Devils are to win the battle to sign Juanlu Sanchez – though Sevilla’s determination to keep the star could yet have an impact on Liverpool.

The 21-year-old has made a real name for himself this summer after helping Spain win Olympic Gold at the Paris Olympics, having represented his country at every level from Under-16s to Under-21s. Having started his career as a right winger, Sanchez has since established himself on the right side of defence, having made 37 appearances for the Andalusian side over the 2023/24 campaign.

And with that form earning him a starring role for Santi Denia’s side at the Paris Olympics, Sanchez proved one of the tournament’s outstanding performers as La Roja recorded a dramatic 5-3 extra-time win over the host nation in the final.

That form has prompted Manchester United to take a close look at the player and it was revealed over the weekend that the Red Devils have already made contact over a possible deal for Sanchez in 2025. Per ABC De Sevilla, an official from the Red Devils, at the request of Ashworth, has spoken with Gaby Ruiz, a close associate of Sevilla sporting director Victor Orta, about the possibility of signing Sanchez.

However, they are far from alone in expressing an interest in his services and Real Madrid are also hot on the player’s trail, described in the the latest reports from AS as the ‘pearl of their Nervion youth academy’.

And with a clause in his deal that would allow him to leave for a mere £16.9m (€20m / $22.1m), it is easy to see why Sevilla are growing increasingly concerned about losing the player for under his market value.

Sevilla move to tie down star to new deal as Real Madrid, Man Utd hover

Indeed, interest from the pair has prompted Orta to reach out to the player’s representatives to try and thrash out a new deal.

His current arrangement is due to expire at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in summer 2026, where they hope to not only tempt the 21-year-old with a significant salary hike, but also by at least doubling the exit clause that currently exists in his deal.

And former Leeds chief Orta is all too aware that the current release in Sanchez’s deal is set way below his current market value and are, understandably, in a hurry to tie him down to a new contract.

Real Madrid are in the market for a new right-back in 2025 and have been strongly linked with a move to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool. With the England man’s deal currently due to expire next summer, the reigning European champions are being strongly linked with a push to prise the 25-year-old away from Anfield on a free transfer.

And their chances have been aided by claims from Sport on Monday that Alexander-Arnold has ‘refused’ Liverpool’s initial new contract proposal.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Real Madrid tipped to move in for Alexander-Arnold after he ‘refuses’ new contract in major twist

But should the Merseysiders successfully fend off Real and tie him down to a new deal, then Carlo Ancelotti’s side are likely to instead prioritise a move for Sanchez.

Ashworth turning to youth to strengthen Man Utd core

The interest from United, though, is also strong and scouts representing the club are reported by AS to have been present at all four of Sevilla’s matches so far this season.

Sporting director Ashworth is keen to attract a number of the world’s leading young talents to Old Trafford, with minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe making clear over the summer is vision of making global stars, not buying them.

And the summer signings of Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee were perfect examples of two stars who are tipped for the top but are so far only in the fledgling stages of their careers.

United, though, are keen to strengthen across the park, though, and with Ashworth keeping an eye out for any bargain deals, they also have a strong interest in signing free agent midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Sadly for United, a deal for the experienced Frenchman appears destined to fail after his mother and agent, Veronique, priced her son out of a move to Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe, though, remains determined to bring down the average age of the United squad and has shown a ruthless streak this summer in removing a plethora of underperforming, but very well paid stars.

As a result, it has also been revealed on Tuesday that Ratcliffe will move on Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof in 2025, with two more in strong jeopardy of the axe.

READ MORE ➡️ Game over for Eriksen, Lindelof as ruthless Ratcliffe picks out four stars for the chop

Man Utd transfers: A recent history of buying from Spain

Manchester United as a club have bought plenty of big names from Spain over the years, though arguably none since Ander Herrera back in 2014 have proved all too successful.

And while United splashed out a combined £110m to bring in the £70m Casemiro and £40m Raphael Varane over successful summers, neither of the pair actually proved themselves worthy of such giant outlays.

It could, however, be a very different scenario if they successfully land Sanchez.

The 21-year-old averages two tackles per game, almost one successful dribble per match and over an 81% passing accuracy.

But it his ability to cover a number of positons which really appeals, having appeared as both a right-back, a right wing-back or even as a more orthodox winger during his career so far.