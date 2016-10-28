Conte admits health risks involved in touchline actions

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte sees no reason to speak to Jose Mourinho about his high-energy touchline actions, but admits they pose a risk to his health.

The Italian is a man who kicks every ball and bellows to his players from his technical area.

Mourinho appeared to express his annoyance when speaking at length to his successor after Chelsea’s emphatic win over Manchester United last Sunday.

Italian media reported Mourinho had been annoyed that Conte had encouraged the home support to cheer on the Blues when they were already 4-0 up, saying “it’s humiliating”.

Conte, speaking ahead of Sunday’s match at Southampton, was asked if he had spoken to his Chelsea predecessor Mourinho since.

“No, but I don’t think it’s necessary,” Conte said.

The former Juventus and Italy head coach is, though, concerned for his own well-being.

“I’m worried about this,” Conte said.

“For this reason, I try to run, to maintain a good physical form. It’s important because I know that I risk a bit.”

Keeping up appearances

Conte likes to run for 30 to 40 minutes at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground, when time allows, changing the “rhythm” of his run. But he does not over-exert himself.

“In my career I ran a lot. I’m in credit,” the former midfielder added.

Unlike some managers, Conte says he does not have a banned list of food which his players must adhere to.

He eats healthily, except when with his family, when he enjoys a bowl of spaghetti. Nutella is another one of his vices.

Usually carbohydrate is eaten in moderation and he encourages his players to do the same.

“Before pre-season we explained only the right balance when you eat, with carbohydrate, protein and fat,” he said

“Only this, but not to prevent or ban something. I like pasta, but I try to avoid because a lot of carbohydrate is not good.”