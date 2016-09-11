Conte angry Chelsea failed to ‘kill’ game; defends Costa

Antonio Conte failed to hide his disappointment after Chelsea dropped their first points of the season in a 2-2 draw at Swansea.

Diego Costa gave Chelsea a first-half lead before Swansea threatened an upset thanks to Gylfi Sigurdsson’s penalty and a controversial goal grom Leroy Fer.

However, Costa salvaged a draw with a superb overhead kick, although Conte remained unhappy.

He said: “We lost two points. We are leading 1-0 and creating a lot of chances to score the second goal, the third goal, but in two minutes the match has changed. We were very good to draw and also to have two chances to win the game.

“You must kill the game. This is the English league and we know that today we lost two points.

“We conceded two goals, one after our free-kick and we can improve on the situation. The second goal I think everyone can see the situation and I don’t really want to talk about the decision…but I think it was a bad decision for the referee.”

On Costa, who was his usual combative self, he said: “I want to tell you that after every game you ask me about Diego Costa. Over the 94 minutes he took a lot of kicks and it’s incredible he didn’t finish (get injured) before the match ended.”