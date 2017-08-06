Conte backtracks over Hazard Chelsea future

Antonio Conte appears to have backtracked in his comments regarding Eden Hazard’s Chelsea future.

The Belgian winger has been linked with Barcelona to replace Neymar, with Conte responding by rubbishing the speculation, insisting that Hazard was “happy” at the club.

However, he has now admitted that heis powerless to influence Hazard’s future – if the club decide to sell him.

“Eden Hazard is a really top player, but I repeat I am the coach and I can give my opinion. But the final decision is always the club’s,” Conte told reporters.

“I expect Eden to play for Chelsea. It is not the right moment to lose a player or players.”