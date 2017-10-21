Conte issues Batshuayi warning despite two-goal Chelsea salvo

Antonio Conte has challenged Michy Batshuayi to continue showing why he deserves to be a Chelsea player after hailing his players’ fight in their 4-2 win over Watford.

The Blues were forced to dig deep for their success at Stamford Bridge – and you can read our thoughts on the game and why we believe Conte will always have one up on predecessor Jose Mourinho.

The win was aided by substitute Batshuayi, who stepped off the bench to score twice.

But despite the Belgian’s heroics, there remains doubts as to whether Conte sees the striker as a vital part of his plans and, speaking to Sky Sports, the manager said: “It was good for Michy to score two goals. I’m very happy for him. He has to continue to work in this way.”

However, Conte warned the Belgian: “It’s always important for Michy to think for the team, not for himself and the two goals were very important for the team.”

Assessing the qualities needed to see off the Hornets, Conte commented: “We played a team in a good moment. They were above us in the table and I think to come back with this result is not simple – we have played three games in seven days.

“But I think we showed good form. It was a good performance – it’s not simple after conceding in the last minute of the first half and then to go down in the first part of the second half. At that moment our confidence was low.

“But my players showed me great desire to fight and change the situation. The commitment is right and now we have to recover quickly (N’Golo) Kante, (Danny) Drinkwater and (Victor) Moses.”

Azpilicueta reflects on victory

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta admitted the come-from-behind success over Watford was important for the champions.

The Spaniard told Sky Sports afterwards: “We had to dig in until the last minute and we showed our spirit.

“It wasn’t our best game but we got an important win for our confidence after three games without winning.

“We started really well and had chances to score the second. The confidence was a bit lower because of their second goal but we didn’t given up. It’s a big win for us.

“We know it’s a long season and will have ups and downs but this is the first step to get the confidence up.”

Batshuayi added: “I stay focused every day and train and play hard. I came on the pitch to do my job – I scored two goals for the team and got three points. I’m very happy today. It’s good for the team.”