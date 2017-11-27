Conte: Chelsea star treated Liverpool players like training cones

Antonio Conte has lavished praise on Chelsea’s Eden Hazard after the playmaker’s brilliant performance against Liverpool on Saturday.

The Belgian was the best player on the pitch as the two sides played out a 1-1 draw at Anfield, creating five chances and completing twice as many dribbles as any other player in the game.

Afterwards, Conte felt like Hazard had treated the Liverpool players as if they were training cones.

He said: “I think he was brilliant, I think Eden is a wonderful player and maybe the best in the league.

“If you saw, in the first half especially, how easy he gets past three or four people like they are cones it is amazing. We are not speaking about players who play on a lower level, like if you play in the FA Cup or League Cup, we play against Liverpool with top players and he passed them like it was nothing.

“The start of this season was full of trouble with Eden because he had an injury with the national team and we started the season without him.

“Now I think Eden is in really good form and I think he likes to play as a striker. There is a good link with Alvaro and for me also it’s a great opportunity to play with two different systems.

“Against Qarabag we played 3-4-2-1 and here we started with a 3-5-2. It’s important we don’t lose our identity in both cases.”

Like our dedicated Chelsea Facebook page for the latest news and features to your timeline