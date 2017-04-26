Conte claims people are “putting problems” in Chelsea team

Antonio Conte believes people are trying to “put problems” in his Chelsea side with the continued speculation about star players.

Chelsea beat Southampton 4-2 on Tuesday to tighten their grip on the Premier League title, with seven points now separating them and second-placed Tottenham.

Gary Cahill scored at Stamford Bridge, but the new Mr. Chelsea is one of few players not to have been linked with a move away from the club.

Conte himself has even been the subject of speculation with regards to a return to Serie A, while striker Diego Costa has been eyed by Chinese Super League clubs since January.

Costa ended a seven-match scoreless streak for Chelsea with goals at either end of the second half, taking his tally to 51 in 85 Premier League games.

Conte said: “For strikers it’s very important to score. Goals are your life.

“I always said I’m very pleased with his commitment, his work for the team. I was always confident about him.

“I continue to repeat this concept: it’s important to be focused on the moment because the moment is very important for all of us.

“In this period, I’m reading a lot of speculation about every one of us. It’s right to be focused. I’m sure my players are focused on our targets.

“It’s normal at this part of the season to have someone who wants to put problems in your team, to create also ‘not order’, but we must be stronger than this speculation.

“We must be compact and think our target is really [more] important than the other teams’.”