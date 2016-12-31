Conte discusses Batshuayi future and Chelsea’s transfer plans

Antonio Conte has given Michy Batshuayi hope despite his lack of game time at Chelsea – and has also discussed the Blues’ hopes of signing players in January.

Belgium striker Batshuayi has been a peripheral figure for the Blues this season and is still to make his first Premier League start.

There has been speculation over the future of the £33million signing from Marseille with the likes of West Ham and Crystal Palace linked with a move, but Conte has continually discounted the prospect of a loan move.

The Belgium striker is willing to bide his time and Chelsea will be patient with him, Conte says.

“He wants to stay,” Conte added.

“He’s starting his path in football. He has great talent, he has great potential, and I think this season it’s very important to complete him as a footballer.

“It’s not easy to play in this league. And it’s important to adapt to this league in physical and tactical situations.

“We are working a lot with him and also all the other players to improve this situation.

“In the future for sure he will have his chance to show that he deserves to play.”

Chelsea’s January plans

Sunday’s New Year’s Day marks the opening of the winter transfer window.

Chelsea have cash to spend after Oscar’s move to China for a reported fee of around £52million, but there are possibilities to promote from within, with Nathaniel Chalobah, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Charly Musonda and Kenedy all options to come into the side.

The Blues were on Friday linked with Lazio’s Lucas Biglia, while Saturday’s papers also suggest a double bid is immiment.

But a cautious Conte warned: “In January it’s always very difficult to buy.

“With the club we are talking about finding the right solution in the right roles to improve the squad.

“But I repeat: it won’t be easy. But we are trying. We are trying to do something.”