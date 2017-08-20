Conte ditches the tracksuit and praises his Champions

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte ditched the tracksuit and looked on as his side secured a dramatic three points against Spurs at Wembley.

Marcos Alonso’s stunning first half free kick had given the Blues the lead, but substitute Michy Batshuayi headed into his own net eight minutes before the end, giving Spurs hope of turning the game around.

It would be Alonso once more who would be the hero, however, as he fired under Hugo Lloris after Pedro played him in, to seal the win at Tottenham’s home for the season, Wembley Stadium.

On a high after a frantic end to the match, Conte had plenty of praise for his squad and their mentality on the day: “I want to thank my players, their commitment, desire and heart was incredible today.

“It wasn’t easy to play against Tottenham.

“They showed me that last season’s desire has stayed in their hearts. The fans were also incredible, they pushed us in every moment.”

When asked about the change from tracksuit to suit, Conte was asked if it was the suit that would stay: “Yeah… my players told me the same!”

Conte also singled out new boys Tiémoué Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata for individual praise: “Players like Bakayoko and Morata played a really good game, but they can improve a lot with our team.

“Bakayoko has worked a lot in the last 10 days and I saw great improvement. He must adapt to our idea of football, but I’m pleased.”

The Chelsea manager admits that there are still issues surrounding the club, but warned other clubs to remember that they are Champions for a reason.

“This is the perfect response from the champions. Don’t forget we are champions. For sure we have some problems but we are ready.

“I think the club is trying to do its best in the transfer market to improve this squad. But honestly, I must be happy.”