Conte explains key details of Chelsea’s tactical change

Antonio Conte has revealed the key details of Chelsea’s new defensive organisation since switching to a 3-4-3 formation.

Former Italy boss Conte has transformed Chelsea’s form by changing to the new-look formation, a move which has helped get the best out of star attacker Eden Hazard.

However it is in defence where the biggest improvement has been noted, with the Blues keeping three consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Conte explained the key factors which make an effective back three.

“The central defenders on the right and the left must be very fast and aggressive,” he said.

He added: “The players that play in the middle of the three defenders must be more tactical, must reflect more and find the right position, and also call the line up and down.

“In these last three games we did very well. It’s normal when you play with the same players. They take confidence in the role to play together.

“It’s important also for example in this game, the cup, to find a new solution. If you have during the season an injury, then it’s important to have a good solution ready.”

So far David Luiz has operated in the centre of the back three, with Gary Cahill to his left and Cesar Azpilicueta to the right.

John Terry could return to the starting XI for the first time since recovering from injury in the League Cup tie at West Ham on Wednesday night.