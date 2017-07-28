Conte gives firm response to Eden Hazard’s Barcelona link

Antonio Conte insists he is unaware of any firm interest from Barcelona amid claims they could try and sign Eden Hazard from Chelsea this summer.

The La Liga giants are firmly in the hunt to sign Philippe Coutinho this summer, but with Liverpool steadfastly refusing to sell the Brazilian, there are reports that Barcelona could look to alternatives.

One of those names linked is Tottenham’s Dele Alli, while reports in the Spanish media have also suggested long-term Real Madrid target Hazard could also emerge as a target.

The Belgian, continuing his recovery from injury in England, has also been chased by Los Blancos for some time and it’s believed they could still launch a bid to sign the former Lille star this summer. But Barcelonaa are also understood to be viewing him as a replacement should Liverpool succeed in their fight to keep Coutinho.

Conte has insisted Hazard will not be leaving, however, and responding to reported interest from Barcelona in the player, he said: “He is very happy to stay with us and to play for Chelsea.

“I don’t know anything about this situation. In the past I read a lot of stories about Hazard with Real Madrid. And now Barcelona. But this is the transfer market, we must understand this.”