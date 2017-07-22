Conte hails Chelsea; gives update on Pedro injury

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte hailed his side’s performance in their pre-season friendly win over Arsenal.

Michy Batshuayi bagged a brace for the champions as they cruised toa 3-0 win over the Gunners.

“For sure it was a good game,’ said Conte.

“It is good to have this type of start but we have to continue to work a lot to improve on the physical and tactical aspect.

“Pre-season is very important. These type of friendly games are important to play because you understand your level of physical preparation.

“We must be happy for the commitment of the players and with our football.”

Michy Batshuayi was Chelsea’s star turn on the day, and Conte says it could herald a big season ahead for the Belgian after a tough introduction to English football last term.

“Last season it was a difficult season for Michy but don’t forget he scored a very important goal to give us the title.

“I think last season he had a bit of difficulty because it is not easy to play in the Premier League. It is a physical league and a very strong league.

“After one year he is working very well and he is improving. Me and my staff want to improve every player and Batshuayi is a young player with great potential and it is important for him and for us to work in this way, and for him to understand what I want.

“For me the striker is very important, he is a point of reference. If he stays in the right position, it is easier for us, for the team and to play good football.’

The only real negative for Chelsea was a first-half injury to Pedro, but Conte says there is probably nothing to worry about.

“Pedro went to the hospital and for sure he should be okay but I think he had concussion,” reported Conte.

“For this reason, our doctor preferred to take him to the hospital and check him in the right way. It is a pity because in this period it is not good to have this type of injury but he should be okay. I am very happy for this.

“For sure he stays here [in Beijing] and then if the situation is okay he will come tomorrow to Singapore.”