Conte hails Chelsea star after comfortable FA Cup progression

Antonio Conte reserved special praise for Michy Batshuayi after he helped Chelsea to a comfortable FA Cup win over Newcastle.

The Blues cruised to a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge, with Batshuayi helping himself to a first-half brace.

“First of all, I’m very happy for him,” he said.

“Then for the team, because we won the game and we’re through to the next round.

“To score for a striker is very important for their confidence.

“As I said before, my job is to try and improve every single player.

“We are doing a great job trying to improve his capacity. He is a player with a great potential, but he is a young player.”

Conte was very happy in general with his side’s performance, adding: “A good performance for my team.

“After the game at Arsenal there was a bit of disappointment.

“But we have to remember we had a good run in that competition.

“We gave everything until the end to try and reach the final.

“Now it’s important to try and give the best in every competition.

“I’m very happy for my players.”