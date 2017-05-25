Conte has saved my career, says Chelsea star Moses

Victor Moses says Antonio Conte has resurrected his Chelsea career and helped him begin to enjoy football again after several uninspiring loan spells.

The 26-year-old emerged as a surprise key figure in the Blues’ title success this term, having spent the previous three seasons away from the club.

Former boss Jose Mourinho was apparently unconvinced by the £9million wideman, farming him out on temporary spells to Liverpool, Stoke and West Ham.

But Conte saw something his predecessor did not and Moses has thrived as a wing-back in the Italian’s 3-4-3 system which carried Chelsea to the Premier League crown.

The Nigeria international now stands on the verge of becoming a double winner ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final against Arsenal.

And Moses admitted: “That would be a great achievement for me.

“We’ve got a new manager here who’s willing to give everyone an opportunity. He gave me that opportunity and I didn’t look back after that.

“I’m very pleased with that and I just want to keep improving in every game I play. It’s a new role for me and I’m still getting used to it.

“I’m more focused now than ever. I’m enjoying my football again.

“The more games you play, the more experience you get and I’m enjoying that so far this season.

“It’s from the manager, he’s given me a lot of confidence. Not just me personally, but the other boys as well.

“He gives every single one of us confidence to go out there and enjoy our football.”

Conte has, perhaps mischievously, claimed Arsenal are favourites to lift the trophy at Wembley despite his side finishing a whopping 18 points ahead of their London rivals.

The Gunners will, of course, be desperate for some silverware after missing out on the top four, intensifying the uncertainty surrounding manager Arsene Wenger’s future.

But Moses added: “We don’t feel any pressure, we’re just taking this game as it comes.

“If he says Arsenal are the favourites, then… I don’t know. But we’ve got good players who can win us games.

“We think we’re good enough to beat Arsenal but it’s not going to be an easy game.

“We’ve got the league title and they’re going to want to win because they missed out on top four. We’re going to try and stop them because we want the double.”