Conte hints at new Chelsea signings before window closes

Antonio Conte hinted at more summer signings for Chelsea before the transfer window shuts, after his side defeated Everton at Stamford Bridge.

Cesc Fabregas gave the home side the lead 27 minutes into the game, before Alvaro Morata scored five minutes before the break to sucker punch the Toffees.

When reflecting on the game, Conte was pleased with Chelsea’s dominance in the final third of the pitch.

“We dominated the game, created many chances to score,” Conte said post-match. “We had the will to finish this game with a clean sheet.

“A little negative aspect in the second half we could be more clinical and score the third goal.

“They’re a strong team. They’ve played three games in seven days, and it’s not easy.

“It wasn’t easy for Everton today but in this case you must be really focused and to try and play the game in the right way, and I think we did this.”

The transfer window shuts on August 31st, and although the deadline is getting close, Conte believes there will be movement at Stamford Bridge before then.

“There are four days to go in the transfer market. I think the club is working very hard to try and improve our squad.

“Don’t forget when we start next month we have to play seven games and I need to rotate my players.”

There had been speculation of Conte’s unrest over the summer, but the 48-year-old dismissed any chance of his immediate future lying elsewhere.

“My message for the fans is always the same, I am totally committed to the club, to improve my players and to improve my team.

“My work is on the pitch to try and improve my players then for sure when you want to strengthen your squad you have to give your opinion.

“But then the club go in to the transfer market to try and sort this situation. Sometimes it’s possible, sometimes it’s not possible.”

There was also positive news on Chelsea star, Eden Hazard, who could be back in the first team fold after the international break.

“I had a conversation with Roberto yesterday. It could be positive for Eden to go with the national team and yeah maybe to play part.

“I told Roberto that if I can help him I am ready to do this. In my past I was coach of a national team and I know very well that this task is not easy.

“I’ve spoken with the player and he’s happy to go with the national team.”

Morata scored his second goal for the club today, and also provided the assist for Fabregas’ goal, and the Spaniards impressive display had not gone unnoticed.

“He scored a very good goal and I am pleased for him It is not easy for him to arrive and adapt very quickly in to our philosphy.

“I need him to stay in position, for us he is a point of reference. It’s not easy, you need a bit of time. We are trying to build and improve this base.”