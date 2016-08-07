Conte: I want to transfer my passion to the players

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wants to create a “great atmosphere” at Stamford Bridge this season and is hoping his passion transfers onto the players.

Conte, who showed plenty of passion on the touchline for Italy at Euro 2016, joined Chelsea this summer after the Blues poor Premier League title defence last campaign.

The Italian hopes to strike a good balance between praise and criticism this season and has revealed a bit of tough love from his father used to help him on the field.

“He was very tough – and especially with me. He wouldn’t shout at the other kids. He would just shout at me,” Conte told reporters.

“I will try to transfer my passion on to the players.

Game day! Our last pre-season game before it all begins… #CFCTour pic.twitter.com/yknQlykzq8 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 7, 2016

“I want to see them with the passion that I have. I think that I will have a very intensive relationship with my players, but it takes time – we need to get to know each other first.

“That is very important. When you start a job, you are at the beginning of the season and you have only worked with the players for two weeks. You must use the time to get to know them and for them to know you.

“I love to create a link with my team, that’s what I want. I want to see the players with great passion.

“For me, it’s not right to get angry, but I always have an intensive relationship with my players.

“If the players have the passion, then it transfers to their team-mates and the fans, and you create a great atmosphere.”