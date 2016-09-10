Conte: Luiz can become one of the world’s best

Antonio Conte uses the example of his famed defence at Juventus to illustrate how David Luiz can fulfil his potential and become one of the best centre-backs in the world.

Conte insists the famed Juve trio of Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini – who also line up together for Italy – were ordinary players when he arrived in Turin in 2011.

Luiz is prone to losing concentration and taking some unnecessary risks, but Conte intends to iron out his shortcomings through hard work.

“It’s important to remember when I started at Juventus, with Chiellini, Bonucci and Barzagli, the defence of Juventus had been conceding a lot of goals,” Serie A title-winning former Juventus boss Conte said.

“I remember that, before my arrival, many people told me: ‘These defenders are no good.’

“But when I started to work with them, I found a great commitment and attitude.

“Then, through the work, I think that now we are talking about three of the best defenders in the world in Chiellini, Bonucci and Barzagli.

“But remember, when we started in that first year at Juventus, it wasn’t like that.

“David Luiz is 29 – a fantastic age for him to become one of the best defenders in the world.

“But if you think that the players improve only by looking at them, it’s impossible. You must work.

“That is a very loose term, but you have to work, not talk. Sometimes you want to improve your players only by talking.

“But you need to work on the pitch every single day (for hours). You put your sweat into it. I put my sweat into my players. It’s important, this.”

Luiz will begin his second spell for Chelsea if selected against Swansea on Sunday after completing a £34million move from Paris St Germain on transfer deadline day in the most unexpected move of the summer.

Conte believe his personality will benefit the squad.

“David is a positive guy. You see him and he always has a smile on his face, and that’s good. He faces life the right way. That’s important. Then, when we start to work, we work,” he said.