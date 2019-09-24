Antonio Conte has made a worrying claim about Alexis Sanchez only a month into his season-long loan stint with Inter Milan.

The Chile frontman joined the Serie A giants in August after a woeful 18-month spell at Old Trafford where he struggled with form and fitness.

And it would appear that things have not changed too much in Milan, with the former Barcelona winger struggling for game time under Conte as well.

Sanchez came on for the final 10 minutes of Inter’s 1-0 win over Udinese just after the international break but failed to earn a spot off the bench in both the Champions League draw with Slavia Prague or the Milan derby victory on Saturday.

And speaking in his press conference ahead of Inter’s clash with Lazio on Wednesday night, Conte revealed that he does not think the United star is ready to be starting matches at this early stage of the campaign.

“For him, it is worth the words I give for everyone else,” Conte said.

“When I see ready players, they will be inserted [into the XI]. I have to work in the interest of Inter, not of individuals.”

