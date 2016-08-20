Conte moves to reassure Fabregas over Chelsea future

Antonio Conte insists Cesc Fabregas has a Chelsea future despite the Spaniard having to be content with a reduced role so far this season.

The former Arsenal and Barcelona man was once again named on the substitute bench as Chelsea fought to a 2-1 win at Watford, but Conte says Fabregas simply must bide his time while the right team balance is found.

“I’m pleased for the substitutes that came off the bench,” said the Italian. “They showed great attitude and commitment with Cesc Fabregas and Michy Batshuayi making a real impact.

“We all know Cesc’s quality, he’s a great player but it’s important to understand that we are at the beginning of the season and I am looking for the right balance.”

With time ticking down in the transfer window and Chelsea struggling to make a breakthrough, Conte has also moved to reassure fans that every avenue is being explored.

“I’m in contact with my club every day and we talk to try and find a solution to buy the players that can improve this team.

“With the defenders we have we have a few players but it’s important to understand that I don’t just buy to buy – they need to improve my team.”