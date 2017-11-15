Conte plans to offload Chelsea winger to fund move for PSG outcast

Chelsea are looking to offload winger Willian in order to secure PSG’s Lucas Moura, according to a report.

According to French outlet Le10 Sport, Blues boss Antonio Conte wants to sell one Brazilian winger in January to fund a move for another.

Willian has fallen somewhat out of favour under the Italian coach, having recently lost his spot in the starting XI to Pedro.

The report claims that Chelsea are looking for a fee of around £27million for the former Shakhtar Donetsk star, with China a possible destination.

He could depart the club in a deal similar to that of former teammate Oscar, who left Stamford Bridge for Shanghai SIPG last January.

Willian’s transfer fee would immediately be reinvested in the squad, with Conte keen on using the funds to acquire Lucas from PSG.

Recent reports have suggested that the Parisiens would consider offloading the forward as they may have to sell players in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

