Conte rebuild ‘held up’ as Chelsea duo resist exit

Antonio Conte’s overhaul of the Chelsea squad has been jeopardised as two players are reportedly resisting a possible Stamford Bridge exit.

The Italian head coach has made the decision to switch to a three-man defence, and this has subsequently seen opportunities for Cesc Fabregas and Branislav Ivanovic.

According to the Daily Star, Chelsea will allow Fabregas to leave on loan in January, and would even pay part of his £160,000-a-week wages.

AC Milan have been linked with Fabregas, with reports in Italy claiming the seven-time Champions League winners want to land the midfielder ‘at all costs’.

The Chelsea man threw cold water on rumours of an exit after scoring twice for the Blues at Leicester in the EFL Cup.

“I was happy to play first of all from the start, and secondly if I can help the team then fantastic,” Fabregas told Sky Sports.

“Hopefully this will shut up a few journalists, a few dailies, a few whatever, who are talking rubbish all the time and focus on what’s important, Chelsea winning.

“I’m focusing on playing well and when I have the chance I’ll show what I can do, because I know what I can do and it’s a lot for this team.”

Looking from the outside

Meanwhile, Ivanovic has allegedly informed Chelsea that he has no interest in leaving Stamford Bridge before next summer.

The Serbian defender has made just eight appearances for the Blues in all competition, but still feels he can force his way back into Conte’s plans.

A report in the South Wales Evening Post claims Chelsea are “keen” on signing Tottenham defender Ben Davies, something which may thrust the 32-year-old’s future into further uncertainty.