Conte rejects Abramovich offer to sign Barca star – report

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has rejected owner Roman Abramovich’s offer to pursue Neymar in the summer, according to reports.

This is according to The Times, who claim that the Russian billionaire is ready to fund a world-record deal for the Brazilian star.

The report states that Conte has ignored the chance to bring him to Stamford Bridge, instead preferring a move for a proven Premier League star like Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal or Everton’s Romelu Lukaku.

Speculation linking Sanchez with a move across London to Chelsea is growing, with the Chilean yet to agree to a new deal at the Emirates.

Meanwhile, signs seem to suggest Lukaku is bound for the exit door, having rejected a new five-year contract worth £140,000 at Everton last month.

Chelsea are apparently becoming increasingly concerned by Inter Milan’s interest in Conte and Abramovich is willing to fund mega deals to keep the star manager.

The Blues have also been linked with moves for full-backs Cedric Soares and Andrea Conti recently as they aim to bolster the squad ahead of a Champions League campaign in 2017/18.