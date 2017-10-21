Conte shows why he’s got one up on Mourinho; praise for Watford trio

Chelsea’s players showed why they’re desperate to keep Antonio Conte, while despite defeat, we pick out a star trio at Watford well worthy of praise.

DON’T UNDERESTIMATE HOW BIG A WIN THIS WAS FOR THE CHAMPIONS

Chelsea’s 4-2 victory at Stamford Bridge on Saturday was arguably their most important win of the season, given it averted the Blues suffering three straight league defeats under Antonio Conte.

With a bit more ruthlessness from their opponents, however, the game could have been out of sight, with the Blues once again surrendering the lead and giving themselves a mountain to climb.

The last time Chelsea lost three Premier League games in a row was autumn 2015 as Jose Mourinho’s second spell as boss was unravelling before his departure that December.

While the win over Watford at least averts talk of a crisis at Stamford Bridge and should, for now, end suggestions the Italian’s time might be coming to an end, it wouldn’t be the first time a manager of the defending champions has failed to see out the next season in charge…. Claudio Ranieri last season and Mourinho before that are testament to that fact.

While there is an argument to say Chelsea performed way above their expectations last season and Conte is in fact a victim of his own success, their poor run of form of late has certainly increased the scrutiny on the Blues boss.

The battling win over Watford, courtesy of three second-half goals from Michy Batshuayi (2) and Cesar Azpilicueta, could not have been better timed in that respect.

It also showed at least the players are willing to fight for their manager, who has looked a little ill-at-ease over the few days, having become embroiled in some unnecessary verbal sparring.

The Italian has showed signs of strain by getting involved in a slanging match with Mourinho; words designed by the United boss to both distract his rival from the task in hand and as a dig over the bitterness with which he lost his job.

Whatever Mourinho’s motives, Conte simply has to focus on getting his own house in order before trading blows with others.

Uncertainty over Conte’s future has come around, in part, to the Italian’s admission early in the season that he misses life in his homeland. In that respect, he probably should have known better.

However, with his players showing a willingness to battle for the cause, Conte can at least know the players are fully behind him and will put in a shift for the Italian when the going gets tough.

Mourinho’s final months at Stamford Bridge were undermined by talk of in-fighting a lack of respect for their manager; the same absolutely cannot be said about the current crop.

However, after shipping five goals in their last two games, there are still plenty of issues for Conte to address – not least how to protect a defence badly missing the influence of N’Golo Kante.

WATFORD LIVING UP TO SILVA’S MANTRA

Whisper it quietly, but Marco Silva might be a decent outside bet for Manager of the Year….

After developing his reputation on these shores during his time at Hull last season, it was no surprise to see the Portuguese coach quickly snapped up by Watford.

And the man who has often drawn favourable comparisons to his countryman Jose Mourinho is certainly living up the billing as the Hornets continued their impressive start to the season, despite a somewhat unfortunate 4-2 defeat at Chelsea.

In an interview with Sky Sports on Friday, the Hornets boss said his style is centred around good organisation – and insists he will never go into a game looking to sit back.

And Watford’s actions at Stamford Bridge on Saturday lunchtime very much backed up their manager’s words… they hustled and harried their supposedly-inferior opponents throughout and proved themselves very worthy of their top-four slot going into the game.

They went toe to toe with the champions – and but for better finishing, could have put the game out of sight before Chelsea mounted a late comeback.

The heartbeat of their confidence – Tom Cleverley, a man brandished not good enough at Everton, and prior to that much-maligned for his involvement with both England and Manchester United.

With England regularly calling on Jake Livermore, could Cleverley really consider himself too far away from an international recall?

But it’s not just good organisation that befits Watford’s style; Richarlison looks a danger on the break and a real asset for the Hornets. Time and again he pulled Chelsea’s rearguard with his runs making space for others. Even though the Brazilian was guilty of a glaring miss at the start of the season, he looked a real handful throughout and you’d imagine it won’t be too long before others start taking an interest.

However, it’s probably Abdoulaye Doucoure who has been Watford’s star man this season. The Frenchman has now notched four goals this season, with his latest – a sweetly-taken volley with the outside of his boot – underlining his growing stature in their midfield.

French midfielders have been en vogue over the last couple of seasons with N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba rarely out of the headlines – might this 24-year-old Frenchman prove the next in-demand star?

However, with Argentine Roberto Pereyra’s goal making it 10 different Premier League goalscorers for the Hornets this season, it’s clear Watford’s strongest component is the whole – and for that, Silva deserves all the credit.

If he can sort out their defensive frailties, Watford could yet secure a top-half finish – and who knows, possibly a little higher.

James Marshment